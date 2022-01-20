Suspect arrested months after seriously injured woman dies in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man has been charged with murder on suspicion of killing a woman back in May of last year.

The afternoon of May 14, police said a woman with serious injuries was found on Florin Road, near 29th Street, in South Sacramento. She had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the coroner later determined she had been physically assaulted before her death. Details about the assault haven’t been disclosed by police.

Her identity has not been released by officials.

Police said a “lengthy investigation that included conducting numerous interviews, reviewing videos, and serving several search warrants” led them to arrest 22-year-old Jaquane Baldwin-Badger in connection to the homicide.

Baldwin-Badger had been in a state prison facility since July 2021 and was extradited back to Sacramento, where police said he was booked into the county’s Main Jail Wednesday.

Jail records show he faces felony charges on suspicion of murder and rape.

His next court date is set for Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).