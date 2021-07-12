Suspect arrested more than a year after Chico resident’s shooting death uncovers illegal drug trafficking organization

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested Friday after Butte County investigators tied a murder to a large drug trafficking organization.

After an investigation spanning more than a year, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said detectives and SWAT team members arrested Chico resident Dylan Rice in Paradise. He was booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of killing 27-year-old Jacob McArthur.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said back in late December, McArthur was found shot to death at a home on Craig Access Road in Oroville.

As they investigated the murder, the sheriff’s office said it uncovered an illegal marijuana trafficking organization allegedly led by 39-year-old Shaina Burnette, from Chico.

Thirteen Butte County homes were searched and 3,300 pounds of packaged marijuana, 10 firearms, roughly $140,000 in cash and $30,000 in silver coins were found.

The sheriff’s office also said child pornography was discovered on one of the numerous electronic devices that were searched during the investigation.

Six people were arrested, including Rice and Burnette. At the time, Rice faced charges of maintaining a residence where narcotics are stored and sold, possession of marijuana for sale and cultivation of marijuana.

Rice’s first court date in the murder case has been set for Monday afternoon.

If anyone has information about the murder investigation, they are encouraged to call Detective Tristan Harper at 530-538-7671.