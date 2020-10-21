Suspect attacks San Joaquin County K-9 after high-speed chase

(KTXL) — A suspect who led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase Monday was arrested after attacking a San Joaquin County sheriff’s K-9 in Stockton.

Around midnight on Monday, Modesto California Highway Patrol officers began chasing after 33-year-old Gerardo Maciel, of San Jose, at Highway 99 and Standiford Avenue, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says during the chase, Maciel drove erratically around traffic and tried to get away by driving in the wrong direction. During the chase, officers say he hit speeds of more than 120 mph.

Maciel’s vehicle was stopped by a spike strip on Navy Drive in Stockton, where he ran from the car and hid in a waste management property, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says one of its K-9s, named Kimbo, found Maciel, who began choking the dog. Kimbo’s handler used a stun gun and Maciel was taken into custody.

Maciel was hospitalized and later booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, he faces several felony charges, including willful harm to a peace officer’s dog, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, resisting arrest, revocation of parole and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says “Kimbo is doing great” and no one else was injured in the incident.