Suspect barricades himself inside, vandalizes hotel room, Rancho Cordova police say

One person was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a hotel room and vandalizing the interior. (Courtesy: Rancho Cordova Police Department)

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was arrested Wednesday after allegedly barricading himself inside a hotel room and vandalizing the interior.

Rancho Cordova police officials say officers responded to a request for assistance by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Folsom Boulevard for someone barricaded in a room.

Officers found water pouring out from a fourth-floor room’s balcony and front door, police say. They then began to evacuate the hotel as water seeped through the hallways of the first three floors.

(Left) Damage done to the interior of a room by someone at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday, Nov. 4. (Right) Water seeps through hallways at the La Quinta Inn and Suites. (Courtesy: Rancho Cordova Police Department)

Police say officers determined the person had damaged the interior of a room on the fourth floor and barricaded himself inside.

After several attempts to contact the person, police say negotiators were called in to help. One and a half hours later, the person began a conversation with the team and peacefully exited the room.

Officers arrested him and he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and felony probation violation.