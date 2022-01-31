Suspect behind deadly shooting at Tracy ranch dies in custody

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a resident at a Tracy ranch last Monday has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday around 7:30 p.m., deputies at its Public Safety Center heard screaming coming from the area of a cell where 49-year-old Robert Inderbitzen was being housed.

According to deputies, Inderbitzen was unconscious and had cuts on his arm. They tried to give him CPR and fashioned a tourniquet on his wounded arm to try to stop the bleeding.

Inderbitzen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said it believes Inderbitzen used a blade from his shaving razor to cut himself.

Inderbitzen was arrested last Wednesday after the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly shot and killed 68-year-old Eric Almason on the Tracy man’s 15-acre property on South Lammers Road. San Joaquin County officials said neighbors had told Almason someone was breaking into buildings at his ranch, which is when he went to confront Inderbitzen and was shot.

A helicopter was used to search Almason’s ranch after the shooting, but officials said Inderbitzen had already left the scene.

Two days later, Inderbitzen was arrested by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said he was being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on unrelated charges and was going to be handed over to San Joaquin County once he was released.

He faced charges related to theft, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy.