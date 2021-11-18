Suspect holds Yuba County sergeant underwater in flooded ditch after chase

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — While Yuba County deputies were trying to detain a suspect Thursday, officials said he held a sergeant underwater in a flooded ditch.

Yuba County officials said just before 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop 30-year-old Thomas Giboney in the area of Hammonton Smartsville and North Beale roads. Instead, Giboney rode his motorcycle away from the deputy and headed east.

After Giboney’s motorcycle crashed on Alberta Avenue, officials said he started assaulting a sergeant. He allegedly pulled the sergeant down into a ditch, where he held the sergeant underwater before other deputies stepped in to stop him.

Officials said the sergeant was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, including water aspiration.

Giboney also sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. He will be booked into the Yuba County Jail once he’s released from the hospital.