Suspect ID’d after shooting CHP officer in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock man was arrested Thursday after police said he shot and wounded a California Highway Patrol officer.

In a Friday update, Turlock Police Sgt. Michael Parmley identified 40-year-old Henry Moreno Arroyo as the sole suspect involved in Thursday night’s shootout with CHP officers.

Police originally said they believed there was a second shooter. Another person taken into custody Thursday night and interviewed was later released.

Turlock police said that night, CHP investigators spotted a vehicle near High and Lane streets, near Columbia Park, that they believed was connected to a freeway shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

The CHP officers approached the vehicle, but police said as they got close, someone began shooting at them. The investigators fired back and the suspect began to run.

Police said the CHP officers chased after the suspect and more gunfire rang out before the chase came to an end, with an officer and Arroyo injured.

At last check Friday, police said the wounded officer was OK.

Sgt. Parmley said Arroyo was medically treated and later booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have not provided details about Wednesday’s freeway shooting.

The shooting occurred down the street from Osborn Elementary School. The Turlock Unified School District said there was no threat to schools Friday.

“Law enforcement has confirmed our schools in the area are safe and they will continue to keep us informed should circumstances change,” TUSD said.

Residents in the area were surprised to hear about what happened.

“We have been out here 25 years, that is the most police officers we have seen in this area ever,” resident Phillip Bounds said.

Phillip and Joyce Bound live a few blocks away from where it all happened.

“We knew something major was up, but we had no idea it involved a police officer was shot at,” Joyce Bounds said.

The incident and the aftermath made it hard for some residents to get home.

“We came in, it was about 7:30 this morning. Everybody was gone. I guess it was safe,” James Devine said.

Arroyo is currently being held on $500,00 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-668-5550, extension 6623. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.