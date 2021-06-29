Suspect identified in seemingly random attacks in Carmichael that left one dead

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County officials have identified the suspect behind a seemingly random, violent string of attacks that left one person dead and others wounded in Carmichael last week.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Jorge Armando Zepeda, from Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces one count of homicide, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted homicide. He is being held without bail.

Zepeda is suspected of running over a man with a pickup truck, killing him before attacking three others last Monday.

Booking photo of Jorge Armando Zepeda (Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Mother of three Nikki Harris saw the truck hit the man in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard and jumped out of her vehicle to help. That’s when officials said Zepeda circled back and hit Harris, leaving her with a broken leg.

Two blocks away, Sacramento County officials said Zepeda rear-ended another vehicle, pushing it 100 yards down Cypress Avenue before going after the driver with a crowbar.

Mike Guido later told FOX40 the suspect came after him while he tried to help the woman.

“I look over and a gentleman is beating a woman in her car,” Guido told FOX40. “So, I kind of slowed down to kind of intervene and he ends up taking his mind off of her, coming at me and hits my car with his weapon.”

The female victim was eventually taken to safety by a private security officer who happened to be driving by, investigators said.

Zepeda then went to the nearby Carmichael Elks Lodge parking lot, where he attacked and shot a 73-year-old former Marine in the head.

That victim’s wife was able to shoot Zepeda in the upper body, hospitalizing him.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said investigators do not have a motive behind the attacks.

Zepeda will make his first court appearance on Wednesday.