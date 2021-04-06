Suspect in 2019 Modesto nightclub shooting arrested after nearly 2 years on the run

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect involved in a 2019 shooting at a Modesto nightclub was finally arrested after being on the run for almost two years.

Modesto police say 33-year-old Marcus Anthony Green was arrested Sunday in Menlo Park by agents with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

Green, who also goes by the names “Montana” and “Shark,” is suspected of attempted homicide in the April 21, 2019, shooting at The Tilted Turtle nightclub, which left three people wounded.

A witness told FOX40 at the time that the shooting seemed completely random.

“I think he just ran in and ran out. He wasn’t part of the crowd,” the woman recalled. “There was no incident, there was no fight prior to the shooting. Everybody was having a good time. The shooter came in and started shooting and left.”

A 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were left in critical condition. The third victim had a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

In September 2019, police say 29-year-old Jeremy David Joseph was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, parole violations and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Green has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail and faces two counts of attempted homicide, as well as multiple weapons charges unrelated to the Modesto shooting. His bail has been set at $1 million.