Suspect in Carmichael rampage appears in court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The suspect involved in a hit-and-run rampage in Carmichael appeared in court Wednesday.

39-year-old Jorge Armando Zepeda was booked into jail earlier this week after investigators say he ran over a man with a pickup truck, killing him.

Mother of three Nikki Harris saw the truck hit the man in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard and jumped out of her vehicle to help. That’s when officials said Zepeda circled back and hit Harris, leaving her with a broken leg.

Officials say he went on to attack other people, including a 73-year-old former Marine.

Zepeda is now facing three additional felony charges, including attempted homicide and charges for assault with a deadly weapon.

He is set to appear back in court in August.