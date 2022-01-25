Suspect in crash that killed Elk Grove officer appears in court

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The man accused of driving under the influence in the crash that killed officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan appeared in court Tuesday.

Jermaine Walton, 31, made his way from a Sacramento County jail cell to the courtroom.

The court appearance took just minutes with the judge reading two charges: murder and driving under the influence resulting in death or serious injury.

Walton has been under arrest since Friday, when he allegedly drove the wrong way on the Highway 99 and crashed into a motorcyclist. The rider turned out to be Lenehen.

Police said they found Walton walking away from the scene and showed signs of intoxication.

The prosecutor and public defender standing in for Walton left quickly after Tuesday’s hearing and did not comment on the case.

Criminal Defense attorney Mark Reichel points to a previous DUI of Walton’s from 2017 as a reason for the severity of the charge.

“There’s a very big chart on the wall when you plead guilty to DUI, and the court points at it and asks you to make sure you’ve read it, and makes sure you understand it, and it says, ‘Look, you now have a DUI. If you get another one in the future where someone dies, that’s really reckless behavior,’” Reichel explained. “That’s why the DA’s office charged this as a murder case.”

Walton is being held without bail and he is due back in court March 7.