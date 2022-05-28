SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department have confirmed another arrest related to the K Street shooting in downtown Sacramento.

According to a Sacramento police, Mtula Payton was arrested Saturday at a residence in Las Vegas around East Hacienda Avenue by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.

On April 12, a news release was issued containing information related to Payton having multiple felony warrants for his arrest. Sacramento Police believed he was one of the shooters involved in the mass shooting.

An additional arrest warrant was issued for Payton for multiple counts of murder related to the K Street shooting.

“Through their relentless investigation, our detectives developed information that Payton was residing at an apartment complex located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Our detectives relayed this information to Las Vegas Metro Police Department in an effort to apprehend Payton. Las Vegas Metro Police Department worked with our detectives for weeks in an effort to locate Payton,” read the press release.

Payton will be booked into a custodial facility in Nevada and later transported to Sacreamento where he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

This is a developing story.