Suspect in killing of Tracy man arrested in Stanislaus County

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested in connection to the Monday night killing of a Tracy resident.

Authorities identified the suspect as 49-year-old Robert Inderbitzen.

The sheriff’s office said Inderbitzen allegedly tried breaking into buildings at a Tracy ranch on South Lammers Road around 10 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors alerted the owner, Eric Almason, who went to the area and confronted Inderbitzen.

According to the sheriff’s office, Inderbitzen then shot and killed Almason. A helicopter was used to search the property, but Inderbitzen had already left the scene.

He was later arrested by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Inderbitzen is currently being held in Stanislaus County on unrelated charges but will be handed over to San Joaquin County once he is released.