MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday.

On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western on West Orangeburg Avenue.

Detectives said that through the investigation they identified the suspect as Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, from Stockton. Franklin was taken into custody after a traffic stop with help from the Stockton Police Department.

According to detectives, investigators searched his Stockton home where they found two firearms and other evidence related to the homicide.