Suspect in Sacramento parking garage homicide found dead in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of killing a woman in a Sacramento parking garage last week was found dead after a SWAT team was called to a Butte County home.

Sacramento police said 41-year-old Robert Miller is suspected of shooting a woman Jan. 5 in a midtown Sacramento parking garage on K Street, across from Sutter Medical Center.

The woman died at the scene and officers interviewed people as they left the parking garage that night.

“Just right now when I pulled out you see all these officers out here and they said I can’t leave until I give all my information,” said nurse Earl Seneras, who was in the middle of surgery when the hospital learned of the shooting. “What a way to start the year.”

Detectives said they identified Miller as the shooting suspect and were able to obtain an arrest warrant, as well as a search warrant for a home on Via Laton in South Oroville.

Friday around 7 a.m., Sacramento police detectives and a SWAT team with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office went to the home and set up a perimeter. Nearby schools were notified and put on a precautionary shelter in place, the local sheriff’s office said.

By around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported the suspect was found dead in the house after investigators believe he shot himself.

The shooting victim has not been identified by police.

