Suspect in UK man’s death killed by Nevada law enforcement

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators from Northern California and Nevada say a man who was shot by law enforcement after a vehicle chase is suspected of killing a man from the United Kingdom.

Around 10:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales says a man was being pursued by law enforcement in Eureka County, Nevada, after he allegedly shot and wounded a Nevada Department of Transportation highway worker.

According to Lt. Scales, the man was behind the wheel of a van as he drove away from police down Highway 278.

He died after shots were fired by law enforcement.

Investigators tied the van to a residence on Bodie Ridge Road in Nevada City, where Scales says 30-year-old Jessie Robiere was found dead. Robiere, who was originally from Brighton, had been shot multiple times.

Officials say Robiere knew the Bodie Ridge Road homeowner but could not provide any additional details about why he was at the house or when he was shot.

The person suspected of killing Robiere and shooting the highway worker has not been identified, and a motive has not been reported.