Suspect killed in deputy-involved-shooting, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were involved in a fatal shooting Saturday. The suspect died at the scene.

Around 2 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a car in Acampo that had previously been pursued by Lodi police. According to officials, the suspect drove away southbound on Highway 99.

The California Highway Patrol helped deputies by deploying a spike strip as the car drove toward Kettleman Lane. Deputies said the driver tried to run away after crashing due to the spike strip which led them to release a K-9.

According to officials, the driver then pointed a gun at deputies and deputies shot the driver.

The driver died at the scene and a passenger in the car was arrested, according to deputies.