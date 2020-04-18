Suspect steals work bag from Lodi nurse treating COVID-19 patients

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi nurse working on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus was the victim of a car break-in.

Surveillance video shared with FOX40 showed how the suspect took less than 30 seconds to steal a bag from the front seat of a car, parked outside a Lodi home.

Registered nurse Rosa Romero rushed outside to see for herself and was disheartened when she realized what was taken.

“I have a toddler at home, and we were having breakfast and my neighbor knocked on my door, and she asked me if I had realized that somebody had broken into my car,” Romero told FOX40. “I saw that the window was completely, like, busted. The glass was all broken. And they took my work bag. “

Romero told FOX40 that she works directly with COVID-19 patients at San Joaquin General Hospital.

“I was upset because I just knew those are, like, my work tools. Those are stuff that I use every day,” explained Romero.

Romero explained that normally she would take her bag inside, but recently had been leaving it in the car out of fear she could spread the virus to her family.

“I do keep my work bag in my car, because with all this COVID and stuff I consider that to be contaminated so I don’t bring it inside of my house at all.”

Romero said inside the bag contained her medical licenses, other personal items and tools of her trade.

“It’s not like he could resell it. My stethoscope was engraved, my shears were engraved. Like everything that was in there was not really of value. It was nothing that he was going to, you know, get money for,” Romero said.

Romero said she bought the stethoscope six years ago with her very first check as a nurse.

“That’s the only stethoscope I had, so it had a lot of sentimental value to me,” Romero said. “I just wish he could realize what he stole and would have returned it.

Romero said she has ordered a new stethoscope and shears and is in the process of replacing the stolen paperwork.