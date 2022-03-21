MARYSVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — Marysville police said they made an arrest Monday afternoon regarding a man vandalizing the police department, according to a press release.

Police said 31-year-old Drevon Raymar Stanley of Yuba City allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door of the lobby at around 2:45 p.m. Monday. After he allegedly caused damage, police said Stanley was standing in front of the police department and resisted arrest.

Stanley was taken into custody and was booked at the Yuba County Jail on vandalism and resisting arrest charges. His bail is currently set at $15,000.

According to police, Stanley caused $1,500 worth of damage and had no apparent motive for his actions.