Suspect, victims get into car together after shooting — then call Stockton police for help

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect and two victims all drove away from a shooting scene together Wednesday night and called the police for help, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call about a shooting on East Farmington Road, near Highway 99.

Deputies said they didn’t find anyone who was involved in a shooting at the scene, but they did find a pool of blood in a parking lot and a bloody handprint on a door.

Around the same time, Stockton police were talking to a group of people, including two shooting victims who were later hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said the group told police “a story that didn’t quite make sense.”

Police and the sheriff’s office said they soon learned their investigations were connected. According to the sheriff’s office, an altercation over “accusations of infidelity” led to gunfire. After the shooting, the victims and the suspect jumped into the same car and drove off before calling Stockton police for help.

The sheriff’s office said 30-year-old Tiffany Wilson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. She is being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail.