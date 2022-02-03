Suspect who shot 16-year-old girl in Antelope drive-by arrested

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect who the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said left a teenage girl with “severe life altering injuries” was arrested Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann reported 34-year-old Oybek Khamidkhodjaev, from Sacramento, was arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase that started in the area of Fulton and Marconi avenues. According to Sgt. Grassmann, Khamidkhodjaev ran from his vehicle near Scripps and American River drives but was quickly stopped and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, a shooting was reported near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way in Antelope.

A woman behind the wheel of an SUV, with two teenagers in the backseat, called 911 after another driver pulled up beside them and opened fire, Grassmann explained.

“Initial 911 call came from the driver of that vehicle, who would be the mom, who was frantic,” Grassmann said at the time.

Sgt. Grassmann said a 16-year-old girl in the SUV was hit in the head by the gunfire. As of Thursday, she was still hospitalized.

A 14-year-old boy was not shot but did sustain some injuries from broken glass.

Khamidkhodjaev was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges on suspicion of attempted murder and evading police. Jail records show he is ineligible for bail and is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office has not released a motive behind the shooting or the identities of the victims.