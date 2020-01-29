Suspected arsonist arrested after two overnight church fires in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A person has been arrested for arson after two Sacramento-area church fires occurred overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sacramento Fire crews responded to Iglesia Bautista Del Valle on 16th Avenue. It took them about 30 minutes to put the flames out.

"You never thought it would come to your front door," parishioner Michael Mitchell told FOX40.

The man is suspected of breaking the church's stain glass window and setting fire to the drapes in their administration office. Another fire was said to have been set in the library. The buildings sprinkler and alarm system kicked in before the fire could spread far, but parishioners now have to contend with smoke and water damage.

"Sad, angry, different emotions, I know the lord is going to bring us through this and a lot of us have already forgiven," said parishioner Christina Burdick.

"They could be going through somethings, having problems. That's why we pray for the world," said Mitchell.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with moderate burns.

Authorities said a separate fire occurred on 14th Avenue at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. The person who set the fire also broke into the building and caused extensive damage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a developing story.

38.581572 -121.4944