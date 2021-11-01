Suspected burglar shot after tearing through Foresthill trailer’s front door, grabbing resident

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A Foresthill resident fought off a suspect last week by shooting him in the leg during a violent burglary.

Around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 25, the resident awakened to someone screaming and banging on the door to his trailer, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The person, later identified as 42-year old Joshua Lemas, started throwing large rocks through the windows and threatened to kill the resident before ripping a hole in the front door.

The sheriff’s office said Lemas shoved his hand through the hole and grabbed the resident’s shirt.

Before he could get pulled outside, the resident freed himself and grabbed a firearm, shooting and wounding Lemas, the sheriff’s office reported.

Sheriff’s office officials said Lemas was treated at a hospital and later booked into jail on suspicion of criminal threats, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.