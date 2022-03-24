MARYSVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — A woman was arrested in Marysville Thursday on the suspicion of running over a man twice while driving drunk with three kids in her vehicle, police said.

At around 3:07 p.m. Thursday, police said 36-year-old Heather Marie Wood, of Marysville, allegedly backed her vehicle into a male pedestrian in a Save Mart parking lot.

After backing up her car into the man, police said Wood pulled forward and allegedly ran over his legs.

Officers arrived at the scene a couple of minutes later after witnesses called 911 and helped the pedestrian. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police said an investigation revealed that Wood was allegedly driving drunk and that her blood alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit. Police also discovered there were three children under 15 years old in Wood’s vehicle, police said.

The children were not injured and were released to a parent. Police didn’t say if Wood was a parent or guardian of the three kids.

Wood was booked at Yuba County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury and child endangerment charges.