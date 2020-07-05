Suspected DUI crash in Sutter County kills both drivers

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two drivers died Sunday morning in Sutter County after a head-on collision, according to The California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the driver of a white BMW was going the wrong way on State route 99 near Sankey Road around 1:10 a.m. The BMW eventually collided head-on with a silver Toyota going northbound.

CHP says the collision killed both drivers.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to officers.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office have yet to identify the drivers.