Suspected DUI driver arrested in Garden Highway crash that killed 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested Thursday after Sacramento police connected him to a fatal crash on Garden Highway in South Natomas.

The Sacramento Police Department said 29-year-old Ricardo Beltram was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Saturday morning, officers responded to a crash on Garden Highway in the area of Northgate Boulevard.

According to police, two people died as a result of the crash. They have since been identified as Raquel Hudson and Dejuana Byrd. Both were 28 years old and from Sacramento.

A third person was seriously injured.

Additional details about the crash have not been reported by police.

Jail records show Beltram’s bail has been set at $2 million and his next court date has been set for Monday afternoon.