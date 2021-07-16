Suspected DUI driver arrested in Garden Highway crash that killed 2

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested Thursday after Sacramento police connected him to a fatal crash on Garden Highway in South Natomas.

The Sacramento Police Department said 29-year-old Ricardo Beltram was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Saturday morning, officers responded to a crash on Garden Highway in the area of Northgate Boulevard.

According to police, two people died as a result of the crash. They have since been identified as Raquel Hudson and Dejuana Byrd. Both were 28 years old and from Sacramento.

A third person was seriously injured.

Additional details about the crash have not been reported by police.

Jail records show Beltram’s bail has been set at $2 million and his next court date has been set for Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News