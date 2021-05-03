Suspected DUI driver arrested in Stockton crash that killed two women

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two women died Sunday after a multi-car crash in Stockton involving a suspected drunken driver.

Around 6:19 a.m., Stockton police say officers responded to a three-car crash at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wilson Way. The details surrounding the crash have not been released by police.

Police report a 47-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman were injured in the crash. Both were hospitalized and died from their injuries. The identities of the women have not been reported.

Vrisvan Ramirez-Villalobos, 30, was driving one of the cars involved in the crash and was uninjured. Police say he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

