Suspected DUI driver crashes in front of South Sacramento CHP office, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says its officers arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed in front of their South Sacramento office.

Officials say that around 1:13 a.m. Sunday, a woman, identified as 26-year-old Joannie Marie Sanchez, struck the curb in front of the office, two concrete spotlight housings and then two signs.

Officers happened upon the scene almost immediately as officials say “the dust was still settling as they pulled up.”

According to officials, Sanchez told officers that she had just left Oasis Hotel, which is next to the CHP office. While driving, Sanchez said she yawned and then struck the curb.

Officials say that while Sanchez was talking to officers, one of them noticed the smell of alcohol.

CHP says officers conducted a DUI test and arrested her on suspicion of having a blood alcohol content level of .08% or greater.

Officers were unable to book her into the Sacramento County Jail due to county recommendations regarding COVID-19.