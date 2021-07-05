Suspected DUI driver hits, kills man setting off July 4th fireworks in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly hit a man who was setting off Fourth of July fireworks in downtown Modesto.

Modesto police said around 11 p.m., officers were called to Burney and 16th streets where a man was found with major injuries in the road. Witnesses told police the man was lighting fireworks when a vehicle sped by and hit him.

The man died at the scene.

After finding the man, police said they got a call from the driver who said he thought he may have hit someone while driving north on Burney Street. He told officers he was distracted by some fireworks at the time.

Modesto officers said they met with the driver, identified as 34-year-old Jesus Lemus, and allegedly discovered he was intoxicated.

At the time of the hit-and-run, Lemus was also allegedly speeding and had his 12-year-old in the car with him, police said.

Lemus was arrested and now faces charges of DUI while causing great bodily injury, child abuse, gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Anyone who may have seen the crash has been asked to contact Officer Raduechel at RaduechelR@modestopd.com.