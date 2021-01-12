Suspected DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Arden-Arcade intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hitting and killing a pedestrian in the Arden-Arcade area.

Around 6:40 p.m., a GMC pickup truck hit a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Arden Way and Watt Avenue, according to the CHP.

The CHP says the unidentified male pedestrian who was hit died at the scene.

The 69-year-old Carmichael man behind the wheel of the truck was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

