Suspected DUI driver posts bail, released after 7 injured in North Highlands crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man accused of driving under the influence of drugs and severely injuring seven people in a crash in North Highlands was out of jail Sunday.

Brandon Cowles was arrested Saturday evening after colliding with a Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Hemlock Street.

All seven people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital but they are expected to survive.

“I just hear this big screech and then a big hit and then some horns honking. And then I look back over this way and there was a bunch of smoke,” said Anna Martinez, who works at Dutch Bros Coffee.

A crash outside of Martinez’s work sent an adult and six children to the hospital with serious injuries just before 7 p.m.

“It honestly, it made me sick to my stomach immediately,” Martinez told FOX40.

The California Highway Patrol says the people injured were all in the Chevrolet Malibu traveling west. That’s when a Nissan Sentra driving in the opposite direction tried to turn left onto Hemlock Street, crashing into them.

“Just really sad, especially with all the kids in the car,” Martinez said.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Cowles, who was the driver of the Nissan Sentra. They believe he was driving under the influence of drugs.

“Obviously he’s in an impaired state,” said CHP Officer A.J. McTaggart. “He shouldn’t have been driving. He shouldn’t have been behind the wheel in the first place.”

On Sunday evening, he posted bail and was let out of jail, workers at the Sacramento County Main Jail confirmed.

“That doesn’t seem right to me,” Martinez said. “There were too many lives put in danger for that.”

The minors in the crash were not wearing seatbelts, according to the CHP.

“Who knows, maybe all of these injuries could have been prevented had everyone been wearing their seatbelt. They save lives,” Officer McTaggart said.

As Martinez hoped for a swift recovery for the victims, she said she was trying to focus on the good she saw in humanity after the crash.

“Immediately a bunch of people went to go help, which was so heartwarming. It’s super nice to see that,” she said.

FOX40 reached out to the courts Monday to find out the amount of Cowles’ bail. However, the court was closed for the holiday.

Cowles is expected in court Feb. 24.