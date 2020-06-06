Suspected DUI driver who hit, killed Carmichael man faces felony charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says its officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he hit a Carmichael man, who later died from his injuries.

Officials say Adrian Philip Almaraz was driving northbound on Manzanita Avenue near Winding Way around 10:20 p.m. April 5. While driving, officials say his truck traveled into oncoming traffic and eventually onto the sidewalk.

It was then that officers say Almaraz struck a 66-year-old Carmichael man who was on a motorized scooter. Officials say after the man was hit, Almaraz hit a power pole and a car.

According to officials, the Carmichael man died the next morning.

CHP says Almaraz was transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center and placed under arrest.

He was later booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail once personnel cleared him from Mercy San Juan, according to officials. He is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, which show that at the time of the crash he had a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher, as well as a suspended license.