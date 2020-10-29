Suspected identity thief arrested in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn detectives arrested a woman Tuesday who allegedly submitted a fraudulent insurance claim for over $300,000 while claiming to be a member of the Auburn Fire Department.

Linda Heinold, 52, is suspected of using multiple people’s Social Security numbers, as well as fraudulent driver’s license numbers and other personal information, to make purchases and obtain employment, authorities said.

Heinold had been an apartment manager at a senior living complex on Mikkelsen Drive in Auburn under the alias of “Vallie Light.”

She was charged with insurance fraud, identity theft and forgery, and was released on a $20,000 bond.

If anyone feels they have been victimized by “Vallie Light,” please contact Detective Adam Cline at 530-823-4237 extension 207.