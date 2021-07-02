Suspected intruder shot, killed at southwest Modesto home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected intruder was reportedly shot and killed Friday at a home in southwest Modesto.

Around 12:40 p.m., deputies said they got a call of a person shot on West Service Road near Jennings Road in Modesto.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside the home with at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies told FOX40 it’s still early in their investigation, but at this point, they believe the homeowner was alerted to a break-in at his home and returned to the house to find an intruder inside.

“He did receive some sort of an alert that there was an activation on the property,” said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Erich Layton. “When he arrived, he located what seems to be the now deceased, unidentified male on the property. At some point, that individual, not the homeowner, but the unidentified individual suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.”

Stanislaus County deputies said, as of Friday afternoon, they did not have anyone in custody for the shooting, but the investigation had just begun.

This is the second deadly shooting of a suspected intruder at a home in the Modesto area. Tuesday night, a homeowner opened fire and killed 32-year-old Pearl Fierro.

The sheriff’s office said Fierro allegedly used a fire extinguisher to break a sliding glass door at the elderly couple’s home before threatening to kill the homeowners.

Her body was found in one of the homeowners’ parked cars.