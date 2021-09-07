Suspected serial rapist from Denair arrested in Modesto; detectives look for more victims

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives arrested an alleged serial rapist from Denair last Thursday whose DNA connected him to three rapes in three different California counties.

The Turlock Police Department said June 15, a homeless woman reported she had been raped the night before by a man who had picked her up in a dark-colored SUV.

Police said the woman claimed she was on Geer Road when the man offered her a ride and said he would “help her out.” She declined his offer at first but accepted after he persisted, police reported.

That’s when she said the man drove her behind a closed business and raped her.

Turlock police said the woman consented to a medical investigation, and biological evidence led to a DNA match on Aug. 30 that allegedly tied 37-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel to the crime.

According to police, Pineda Pimentel’s DNA had also been collected from two unsolved sexual assaults in two other California counties. The military also had Pineda Pimentel’s DNA from an alleged rape back in 2009, which he was arrested and charged for. Police said that case was eventually dismissed.

Detectives stopped Pineda Pimentel in Modesto on Sept. 2 and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, Turlock police said he had just picked up a homeless woman, offering her a ride and something to eat. The woman told investigators she didn’t know Pineda Pimentel and had just met him the day before.

Pineda Pimentel was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of rape by force or fear.

Now, investigators believe there may be more victims, specifically in the Central Valley and foothills areas. They’re asking homeless resource groups to encourage unhoused community members to report similar crimes.

Anyone with more information about this case or prior crimes can call Detective Tim Redd at 209-664-7325. They can also call the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.