Suspects identified in Arden-Arcade homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two homicide suspects were identified Monday after a man was killed in the Arden-Arcade area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Mateitalo Fifita and 36-year-old Raymond Munoz were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on July 13, the day after deputies found a man dead on San Ysidro Way near Hurley Way.

When he was found, the victim had sustained “apparent trauma,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s office has identified him as 65-year-old Antonios Xirouhakis.

Deputies later found the suspects in a vehicle, which sped away from deputies. Both the driver and the passenger were later arrested.

Officials have not said what led up to Xirouhakis’ death.