Homeowner shoots Rocklin burglary suspect who led officers on pursuit

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in at least three commercial burglaries in Rocklin led officers on a chase Monday before being shot by a homeowner in the North Highlands area.

Sometime Sunday night into early Monday morning, the Rocklin Police Department reports a suspect was caught on surveillance cameras backing a vehicle into businesses in the area of Rocklin Commons and Rocklin Crossings.

Investigating officers were able to see the vehicle’s license plate number on surveillance videos, according to police.

By Monday around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to an area where someone was seen stealing from community mailboxes, according to Rocklin police. While officers could not find the thief, the description of the thief’s vehicle matched that of the vehicle seen during the earlier burglaries.

Just hours later, around 6:40 p.m., police say one of the Rocklin Police Department’s unmarked patrol units spotted the burglary suspect’s vehicle driving down Interstate 80.

Patrol units caught up to the suspect’s vehicle as it exited the interstate at Elkhorn Boulevard and California Highway Patrol officers were called in to help. The suspect’s vehicle then took off down I-80 westbound, hitting high speeds as CHP officers took over the chase.

At one point, police say the suspect drove the wrong direction before leaving Interstate 80 eastbound at Auburn Boulevard.

Rocklin police report the suspect then crashed the vehicle and ran.

In the area of Kitty Lane and Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento County officials tell FOX40 a homeowner shot the suspect, who was taken into custody with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say a female passenger was also taken into custody.

