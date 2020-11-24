Sutter County Board of Supervisors to swear in first elected Sikh-American member

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Karm Bains was elected to the 4th District County Supervisor seat on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors, making him the first Sikh American to serve on a U.S. county board of supervisors.

I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the support of some remarkable people and organizations. There was a profound amount of teamwork that went into this campaign and I am honored and grateful for the support that was bestowed upon me throughout this race. I feel the immense weight of this responsibility and the importance behind each decision I will make on behalf of the Sutter County residents. I will listen to the residents, seek out opinions, provide solutions and lead with integrity, kindness and humility. Karm Bains, Supervisor-elect

During his campaign, Bains focused on public safety, homelessness and COVID-19 economic recovery.

He is also the son of Sikh leader Didar Singh Bains and Santi Bains of Yuba City.

Following in his parents’ footsteps, Bains served on many local community organizations, including as the founding member of the Yuba City Economic Development Commission, Yuba City Planning Commission and Sutter County Board of Education elected Trustee, according to a statement from the Bains campaign.

Karm’s deep community roots and his years of experience serving on local boards and commissions, make him one of the most prepared Supervisor-elects Sutter County has ever produced. Shon Harris, Yuba City Mayor

Bains is an alumnus of Yuba Community College and Fresno State University, as well as the California Agricultural Leadership Program.