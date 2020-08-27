Sutter County receives complaints of mishandling quarantine camp for homeless

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A camp in Yuba City designed to house homeless people with COVID-19 has received harsh criticism after some who are staying there said they are not getting enough food.

The site is located at the Sutter County Fairgrounds and is run by the county’s Department of Public Health.

“I called 911 because my body just ached,” said John Blaird, who is staying at the camp.

Blaird tested positive for COVID-19 this week but had no place to quarantine alone.

“I couldn’t go back to the house because other people live there, and I’m really just couch surfing for now,” Blair told FOX40.

So, Blaird was brought to the fairgrounds, where the county has several trailers to house homeless who have been exposed to the virus.

“The trailers here are really nice, I got to give them that,” Blaird said.

The first night he was given a Little Caesars pizza to eat but he said since then, he hasn’t been given much else.

“I got two cans of refried beans with no can opener and I ate a can of raviolis last night but I had to eat it cold out of the can because there is no utensils to heat them up in the microwave,” Blaird said.

Sutter County said Blaird’s problem was just a miscommunication.

“I was in a smaller trailer but it had too low of a ceiling. And being 6’3”, I was hitting my head on the AC unit all the time and on the doorway,” Blaird explained.

“He was transferred to another trailer, groceries were delivered to trailer four and he’s in trailer five at this point,” said Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith.

Sutter County said they didn’t know he didn’t get his food until FOX40 called them.

According to Blaird, when he called to inform them of what happened, he was ignored.

“Our Health and Human Services staff works pretty hard to accommodate everybody,” Smith said.

On Wednesday, Blaird’s food was delivered to the right trailer. But he said the only thing he has to drink is tap water, which as a chemical taste because it’s going through new pipes in the trailer.

“I didn’t feel very good at all from drinking it, so I stopped drinking it,” Blaird said.

Blaird said he feels more could be done to improve things while he’s in quarantine, but in the meanwhile, his mother brought him some bottled water.

“I just don’t see how they can get away with not feeding people or giving them proper water to drink,” Blaird said.

Sutter County said everyone who lives at the trailers in the fairgrounds is given a phone to request things like food.

Blaird said he did call that number. But according to the county, they have no record him saying he didn’t get his food.