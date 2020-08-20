Sutter County Sheriff’s Office search for man wanted in connection to shooting

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies in Sutter County are searching for a man believed to be connected to a shooting that took place near Live Oak.

According to deputies, the man they are searching for is 38-year-old Rusty Chastain.

Deputies are searching for Rusty Chastain as someone of interest in a shooting. (Courtesy Sutter County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:58 a.m. near Williston Road and Gomez Road and left one person injured.

The person was shot in the leg during a dispute and is expected to recover.

Along with Yuba City Police, the Sutter County Special Enforcement served a search warrant on Williston Road.

Chastain is considered armed and dangerous by police. If you see him, call the sheriff’s office at 530-822-7307 or 911 if it’s an emergency.