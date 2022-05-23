SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said numerous vehicles were suspected to be involved in reckless driving in Yuba City Friday night.

Before 11 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to Garden Highway near Levee Road. When deputies and officers arrived, the sheriff’s office said they located about 40-50 cars participating in a sideshow or street drag racing.

Vehicles fled the scene and pedestrians jumped in front of patrol cars when law enforcement attempted to conduct traffic stops, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies made one arrest who was identified as 25-year-old Kalob Greylock, of Yuba City, on the suspicion of obstruction of justice.

Other than the arrest, the sheriff’s office said numerous citations were issued and vehicles were towed for a variety of traffic violations.