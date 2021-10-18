Sutter County teen arrested, accused of posting school shooting threats to social media

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager who allegedly made threats on social media about a potential school shooting.

According to officials, sheriff’s deputies received information Saturday about Facebook and Instagram posts that suggested there could be a shooting Monday at Live Oak Middle School.

The sheriff’s office, along with Sutter County Probation Department, investigated the threats and by Monday morning, investigators were able to determine who they were originally written by.

Authorities said their investigation led them to the home of a 13-year-old, where they found the cell phone used to post the threats.

They said no weapons were located during the search.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including terrorist threats.