Sutter County woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend during argument

SUTTER COUNTY Calif. (KTXL) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one woman after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.

According to officials, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on Eager Road near Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

During their investigation deputies were informed that 41-year-old Tina Leigh Baiz stabbed her boyfriend through his bicep during an argument outside of their home.

The vicyim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Deputies and detectives were able to locate Baiz, who was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on “charges relating to assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a traumatic injury.”