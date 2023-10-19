(FOX40.COM) — A Yuba City man was arrested on Thursday morning after allegedly causing a fatal head-on collision in Sutter County along Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter station.

The 27-year-old suspect was heading southbound along Hwy 99 near Sacramento Avenue at around midnight in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a northbound Honda Pilot.

The collision killed the 63-year-old driver of the Honda Pilot and caused moderate injuries to the 25-year-old passenger of the Honda Accord the suspect was driving.

The suspect was transported to UC Davis Medical Center by Reach Air Ambulance as he sustained major facial trauma.

The suspect was also arrested and is facing charges of felony driving under the influence, as he allegedly showed signs of alcohol intoxication, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.