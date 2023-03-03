(KTXL) — A body found in the Feather River in early March is that of Marian Wilkinson, a woman who was reported missing in February, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the area of Shanghai Bend River Parkway on March 1 around 6 p.m. after receiving a call, the sheriff’s office said.

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of Marian Wilkinson’s disappearance

A local fisherman had located a body nearby, and once officials got involved, they determined that it was the body of Wilkinson, who had been reported missing several weeks prior.

In early February, Yuba City Police said that a family member of Wilkinson reported her missing after she did not show up to work for several days.

According to the family member, Wilkinson was last seen in Marysville on January 29 around 3:40 p.m.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said that it, as well as the Yuba City Police Department, are investigating the death of Wilkinson.