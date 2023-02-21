(KTXL) — A Colusa woman and her 16-month-old son are dead after a head-on crash along State Route 20 on Monday in Sutter, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter office.

The crash left a teenage passenger that was riding with the woman injured and a suspect has been detained and is being investigated for driving under the influence.

According to the CHP, at 11:10 p.m., Francisco Jauregui was allegedly driving a 2021 Chevrolet 3500 eastbound on State Route 20 while two-and-a-half times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

– Video above: Child injured after vehicle drives into Sacramento restaurant

The CHP said Jauregui crossed over the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 25-year-old woman from Colusa.

The woman and her 16-month-old son died from their injuries and a 15-year-old boy was transported to Rideout Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Jauregui allegedly attempted to flee from the crash on foot, but was apprehended by law enforcement.

Officers arrested Jauregui and he is facing charges of driving under the influence causing injury or death, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, attempting to flee the scene of an injury crash and two counts of child endangerment.