(KTXL) — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a crash between two vehicles in Sutter County, north of Yuba City.

According to California Highway Patrol, on Sunday around 1:30 p.m., a Toyota Camry and an F-150 were involved in a head-on collision on Larkin Road, a two-lane undivided highway.

The CHP said that the driver of the Camry entered the opposite lane in order to pass traffic and crashed into the Ford.

The CHP said that the two people that died, a 59-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, were passengers in the Camry. The driver of the Camry, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The CHP said that the three occupants of the F-150, all between the ages of 47 and 60, suffered moderate to major injuries and were treated at Rideout Hospital.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor, the CHP said.