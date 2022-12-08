YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office.

CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been stolen out of Texas in 2019.

After the vehicle was impounded the rightful owner was notified and arrangements were made for them to take possession of the car.

A further investigation into the vehicle revealed that it was a part of a sale from a fraudulent dealer in Texas who sold it to the seller in California for $150,000.

The California seller did not know that the Rolls-Royce was stolen, according to CHP. The California seller listed the vehicle at $50,000 with 50,000 miles and some mechanical issues.

“Most used car listings for a 2015 Rolls Royce Ghost run around $150,000 – $200,000,” CHP wrote in a social media post. “If you find one listed for $50,000 cash only, please run the other way.”