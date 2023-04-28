(KTXL) — A collision on State Route 99 in Sutter County on Wednesday resulted in the death of two people, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter station.

The two vehicle collision occurred south of Oswald Road between a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2016 Toyota Rav4.

When first responders arrived on-scene they determined the drivers of both vehicles had died from the crash.

CHP said the Tacoma was headed northbound on SR-99 and crossed into southbound traffic and struck the front driver side of the Rav4.

Both vehicles had solo-occupants and no other injuries were reported from the crash.

Law enforcement have not determined if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.