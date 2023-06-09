(KTXL) — A driver who may have been under the influence is believed to have killed two people after leaving the scene of a different crash, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators suspect the driver of causing a crash in Live Oak on Friday and then leaving the scene. It’s believed the driver then headed south of Live Oak on Highway 99.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver crashed head-on into a vehicle near Paseo Road that had a man, child and one more person as occupants.

The man and child were killed in the crash; the third person was taken to the hospital.

A third vehicle rear-ended one of the two cars after the initial crash, and someone in that car was lightly injured.

The driver who is believed to have caused the crashes had minor injuries.

Deputies suspect alcohol was a factor in the crashes.